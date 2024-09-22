Lammy On Permission For Ukraine To Strike Deep Into Russia: Delicate Negotiations With White House Ongoing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said that delicate negotiations with the White House to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles inside Russia are ongoing, arguing it was a time for "nerve and guts."

That is according to The Guardian , Ukrinform reports.

"British Foreign David Lammy said that delicate negotiations are ongoing with the White House regarding the permission for Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles in the Russian Federation, claiming that now is the time for nerves and courage," the message reads.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Labor party conference in Liverpool, Lammy said the hardship and challenges of the war in Ukraine would get "deeper and harsher," particularly heading into "the back end of 2025 into 2026" and beyond.

"So this is a critical time for nerve and guts and patience and for fortitude on behalf of allies who stand with Ukraine," he said in comments that appeared directed at a hesitant White House, concerned about the risks of allowing Storm Shadow missiles to be used to attack Russia.

Johnson, five ex-British defense secretaries call on Starmer to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

Lammy emphasized that Ukraine and its western allies were discussing "what more might be necessary" to help Kyiv on the battlefield beyond trying to hold the frontline, which is under acute pressure in the east.

"I am not going to as foreign secretary, of course, comment on operational details, because that can only aid Putin," Lammy said, in an apparent reference to Storm Shadow missiles. "But there is a very real-time discussion across allies about how we can support Ukraine as we head into winter."