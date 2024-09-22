Invaders Drop Explosives On Bus In Kherson Suburbs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have dropped explosives on a bus from a drone in the suburbs of Kherson.

Roman Mrochko, head of the city's military administration, announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on public in the suburbs of Kherson. The windows of Bus No. 38 were smashed. This route is served by a private carrier," the report said.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, Mrochko added.