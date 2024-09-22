Russians Installing Towers With Air Defense Systems On Tuzla Spit To Protect Crimea Bridge

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupiers are installing air defense systems on towers on Tuzla Spit near the Kerch Strait.

That is according to the Crimean Center for Investigative Journalism (CCIJ), Ukrinform reports.

"On Tuzla Island, next to the Kerch Bridge, the Russians are installing metal towers with platforms on which air defense systems are being placed to protect the illegally built bridge across the Kerch Strait," the report said.

Two such towers with Pantsir-S1M air defense missile and gun systems were spotted, and the site where these and other structures are stored was also explored.

CCIJ said that according to publicly available photos and videos, the occupiers installed two metal towers on both sides of the bridge within a week on the section laid along Tuzla Spit. Visually, their height is 30-35 meters above sea level.

The Russians placed a Pantsir-S1M air defense system, or rather the combat modules themselves, at the top of each tower. This air defense system can be placed on tracked and wheeled chassis, as well as be installed in a stationary position, creating a "security dome" over the object with a height of 15 km and a radius of 20 km, in accordance with the tactical and technical characteristics of this system. In addition, Pantsirs can be combined into groups, increasing the radius of the protection.

