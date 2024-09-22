Five Injured In Russian Attack On Kramatorsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian have shelled the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, injuring five people, among them a 16-year-old girl.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the city came under enemy fire this evening. Five people were injured. A 16-year-old girl is in a serious condition.

Four houses and two cars were damaged in the attack.