Five Injured In Russian Attack On Kramatorsk
Date
9/22/2024 3:07:48 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, injuring five people, among them a 16-year-old girl.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, the city came under enemy fire this evening. Five people were injured. A 16-year-old girl is in a serious condition.
Four houses and two cars were damaged in the attack.
