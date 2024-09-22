Woman Killed In Russian Attack On Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Lvove, Beryslav district, Kherson region, a local resident was killed in a Russian attack.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson Regional State Administration, announced this on , Ukrinform saw.

According to him, "a 61-year-old woman was hit by an enemy attack. She got an blast injury incompatible with life."

As Ukrinform reported, a civilian was in Beryslav, Kherson region, in a Russian drone attack.