Zelensky Arrives In New York To Attend UNGA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in New York to participate in the General Assembly high-level week.

According to the Ukrinform correspondent in New York, starting from Sunday, a series of bilateral meetings of the President with the leaders of states and international organizations, as well as heads of American companies regarding the provision of Ukraine's needs are planned.

On Monday, Zelensky will deliver speech at the Summit of the Future in the UN Headquarters, on Tuesday he will take part in the UN Security Council meeting, and on Wednesday he is expected to speak at the general debate in the UN General Assembly.

toin

As reported by Ukrinform, the UN General Assembly approved the main document of the Summit of theFuture on Sunday, despite the opposition of Russia, whose representative attempted to suggest his own amendments, threatening to refuse to support the consensus document.