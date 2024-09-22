Public Enterprises Minister Announces Strategic Plan For Maximizing Asset Returns, Competitiveness

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Mohamed Shimi, of Public Enterprises Sector, has announced a comprehensive strategy to enhance the performance of affiliated companies, maximize asset returns, and increase competitiveness, all while ensuring sustainability in line with Egypt's“Vision 2030,” the government's action plan, and the State Ownership Policy Document. He pointed out that Egyptian companies, both public and private, working in and development have experienced significant growth in recent years, demonstrating the state's ability to successfully transfer its modern and successful development model to neighbouring countries.





These remarks were made during Shimi's speech at the inauguration of the 9th Builders of Egypt Forum, held under the patronage of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. The forum, titled“Opportunities for Egyptian Companies in Regional Development Plans,” was attended by Sherif El-Sherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities; Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development; and Hassan Abdel Aziz, President of the African Federation Of Construction Contractors Associations (AFCCA), along with Arab and African delegations, representatives of construction and real estate development companies, and financial institutions.





Shimi emphasized that Egypt's development experience over the past decade, particularly the achievements of major national projects, is a story worth telling. These initiatives have brought development and urbanization to every corner of the country, under the umbrella of the“New Republic.” The unprecedented progress in infrastructure development lays the foundation for an economic leap in various sectors, especially in industry, with a clear vision from the political leadership focused on providing a dignified life for citizens.





He also highlighted that the Holding Company for Construction and Development was actively involved in executing numerous national projects. These included the presidential“Decent Life” initiative, as well as international projects in several Arab and African countries. The company has also formed multiple partnerships with private sector partners and has expressed its readiness to implement further development projects in Arab and African countries, leveraging its expertise, capabilities, and resources.