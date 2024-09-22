Amiri Diwan Thanks Mourners On Demise Of Sheikh Meshal Abdulaziz Al-Malek Al-Sabah

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Sunday issued the following statement, "On behalf of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and the gracious Al-Sabah family, the Diwan extends deep gratitude to the citizens and residents of the country, who took part in offering condolences on demise of Sheikh Meshal Abdulaziz Al-Malek Al-Sabah". (end) hb

