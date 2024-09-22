No Fairytale Ending For Ricciardo After 13 Years In Formula One

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Singapore: Daniel Ricciardo admitted that Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix may have been his last, after finishing in style with a hot lap and being voted "driver of the day" by global TV viewers.

The Australian self-styled "Honey Badger" came last of the 18 finishers in his RB at the Marina Bay Circuit, but not before he had managed to snatch the fastest lap from race winner Lando Norris.

That could prove crucial for former team-mate Max Verstappen's title race as Norris had been set to grab the bonus point.

Verstappen's lead in the title race is down to 52 points after he came second and he was grateful to Ricciardo and the junior Red Bull team for preventing it being whittled further.

"Thank you, Daniel," Verstappen said over team radio after crossing the finish line.

The Australian is widely loved as one of the most affable drivers in the paddock, with an infectious permanent smile and great sense of humour.

"If Max wins (the title) by a point, then I just guaranteed myself a nice Christmas present," he joked after the race.

Ricciardo, who won eight GPs in 13 years on the grid, will be missed.

He introduced Aussie culture, in the form of the "Shoey", to the podium as he guzzled a drink from his sweaty racing boot after each of his wins.

Ricciardo bows out with 32 podium appearances during stints with Toro Rosso (later AlphaTauri and now RB), Red Bull, Renault and McLaren, scoring 1,329 points.

"Typically the driver of the day thing is maybe not something us drivers look too much into," said an emotional Ricciardo.

"But today I can say it's something I'm appreciative of. So that one means a little something.

"Let's say maybe the fairytale ending didn't happen, but I also have to look back on what's been 13 or so years and I'm proud."