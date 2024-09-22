Amir Sends Condolences To Iran's President
Date
9/22/2024 2:59:09 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the victims of a coal mine explosion in the east of the country, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
MENAFN22092024000063011010ID1108701439
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.