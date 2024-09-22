Foreign Minister, UN Special Envoy To Syria Urge Intensified Efforts For Syrian Crisis Resolution

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met on Saturday with UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen to discuss ongoing efforts aimed at reaching a solution to the Syrian crisis.

Safadi stressed the urgency of intensifying international efforts to resolve the conflict in a manner that safeguards Syria's unity, cohesion, and sovereignty, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also emphasised that restoring security and stability is essential to creating conditions conducive to the voluntary return of refugees

The minister also warned of the consequences resulting from declining international support for refugees and the organisations responsible for their care, underscoring that ensuring a dignified life for refugees is a shared international responsibility, not one to be shouldered solely by host nations.

Safadi reiterated that the ultimate solution to the refugee crisis is their return to Syria, which requires comprehensive international efforts to bring about a resolution to the Syrian crisis.

The top diplomat also pointed out that Jordan cannot compensate for the shortfall in international aid nor continue to provide services that international organisations have stopped delivering.

Pedersen expressed appreciation for Jordan's pivotal role in supporting refugees and highlighted its crucial contribution to the broader international efforts aimed at resolving the Syrian conflict.