Jordan Condoles Iran Over Mine Explosion
9/22/2024 2:31:53 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Jordan on Sunday extended condolences to the government and people of Iran over the victims of the coal mine explosion in the South Khorasan Province, which resulted in several casualties and injuries.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah stressed the Kingdom's full solidarity with the government and people of Iran, expressing condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery, according to a ministry statement.
