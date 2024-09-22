King Sends Cable To Saudi Monarch On National Day

Amman, September 22 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II has sent a cable to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of his country's national day, expressing best wishes to the Saudi monarch, and wishing the people of Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.