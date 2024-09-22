عربي


King Sends Cable To Saudi Monarch On National Day

9/22/2024

Amman, September 22 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of his country's national day, expressing best wishes to the Saudi monarch, and wishing the people of Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity.

Jordan News Agency

