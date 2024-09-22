Death Toll Rises To 45 From Israeli Strike On Beirut's Southern Suburb
9/22/2024 2:09:13 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the Israeli air strike that targeted Beirut's southern suburb has risen to 45, including three children and seven women, Lebanon's health Ministry said Sunday.
"The number of dead has risen to 45 people," Lebanons health ministry said on Sunday, updating an earlier toll of 38 from the Friday attack.
Work continues to remove the rubble for the third day in a row, and DNA sampling would be used to determine the identities of some of the bodies, the ministry added.
The strike, which wrecked two buildings in the Lebanese capitals Dahiya district during rush hour on Friday, also injured about 60 people.
