Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Malaysia, Mali Ambassadors
Date
9/22/2024 2:09:13 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received on Sunday copies of the credentials of Ambassador of Malaysia to the State of Qatar Mohammad Faizal Razali, and Ambassador of the Republic of Mali to the State of Qatar Sidibe Dedeou Ousmane.
HE the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished the ambassadors success in their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance the relations between the State of Qatar and their respective countries to closer cooperation in various fields.
