Hospitals Shutting Down In Gaza Strip Within Days : Palestinian Ministry Of Health

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Palestinian of in the Gaza Strip warned that electric generators will stop working within 10 days in all health facilities, due to the lack of oils, filters and spare parts.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that this poses a great danger to the lives of patients, especially in sensitive departments such as operations, intensive care, and children's nurseries.

The Israeli occupation's ongoing genocide on the Gaza Strip, its closure of all crossings, and its continued targeting of the health sector in Gaza affected the workflow in all the ministry's facilities, the ministry explained, calling on all concerned, international and humanitarian institutions to urgently intervene to bring in the oils, filters and spare parts needed by electric generators.

The health sector in Gaza is suffering from a stifling crisis as a result of the direct targeting by the occupation forces and putting most hospitals out of service, and preventing the entry of medicines and medical supplies into the sector, which is subject to a blockade and a genocide that has entered its 352nd consecutive day.

