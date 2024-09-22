Israeli Strike On School Shelter In Gaza Kills 7

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Civil defence rescuers in Gaza City said an Israeli strike Sunday on a school-turned-shelter killed at least 7 people.

The vast majority of the besieged Gaza Strip's 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once by the war with many seeking shelter in school buildings.

Civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal reported "seven martyrs and a number of wounded, including serious cases, as a result of Israeli shelling of Kafr Qasim School" in the Al-Shati refugee camp.

He said hundreds of displaced Gazans were sheltering there.

Sunday's attack was the latest in a series of Israeli strikes on school buildings housing displaced people in Gaza, where fighting has raged for nearly a year.

On Saturday the civil defence agency said an Israeli strike on another school-turned-shelter, also in Gaza City, had killed 21 people.

A strike on the United Nations-run Al-Jawni School in central Gaza on September 11 drew international outcry after the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said six of its staffers were among the 18 reported fatalities.

At least 41,391 Palestinians, a majority of them civilians, have been killed in Israel's military campaign in Gaza since the war began, according to data provided by the health ministry. The United Nations has acknowledged these figures as reliable.

MENAFN22092024000067011011ID1108701330