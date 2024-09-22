Al Jazeera Media Network Denounces Israeli Occupation's Raid On Ramallah Office, Holding It Responsible For Journalists' Safety

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera vehemently denounced the Israeli forces' raid on its Ramallah office, in the occupied West Bank, and said that the Network remains steadfast in its mission of reporting the truth with integrity.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Al Jazeera held the Israeli occupation responsible for the safety of its journalists, adding that these oppressive measures are clearly intended to prevent the world from witnessing the reality of the situation in the occupied territories and the ongoing war on Gaza.

It added that it will remain steadfast in its mission of reporting the truth with integrity despite these attempts to stifle its voice, continuing that the Israeli occupations ongoing suppression of the free press is blatantly aimed at concealing its actions in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

Al Jazeera rejected the unfounded allegations presented by the Israeli occupation authorities to justify these illegal raids.

The Israeli occupation forces had raided Al Jazeera's office in Ramallah, ordered its closure for 45 days by a military order, seized all equipment and documents in the office, disallowed the office's employees to use their cars, and stopped the channel from broadcasting.