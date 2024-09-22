Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility At Some Places By Late Night

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Monday will be hazy to misty with a chance of fog at some places by late night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be fine become hazy later, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable mainly northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot.

Visibility will be 04 to 08/02 kilometers or less at some places by late night.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.