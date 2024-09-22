All Eyes On Amir's Speech At 79Th UNGA: Sheikha Alya

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani emphasized that the speech of HH the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the opening of the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, consistently delivers important messages and solutions to global crises, foremost among them being the Palestinian issue.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), Her Excellency added that the world looks forward to the United Nations General Assembly meetings as the most important annual forum that brings together world leaders. She noted that HH the Amir's speech during the General Debate will attract attention given the State of Qatar's influential role on the international stage and its active participation as a UN member under the leadership of His Highness.

The Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations explained that HH the Amir's speeches are distinguished by their clarity of vision, principled stances, and providing fair and sustainable solutions to various global challenges.

She added that as in previous years, His Highness's speech is expected to reaffirm the fundamental principles of Qatar's policy, which emphasizes the preservation and building of international and regional peace, commitment to the rule of law at all levels, the centrality of human rights and the rule of law, and the necessity of strengthening multilateral international cooperation.

She pointed out that the speech will likely highlight Qatar's diligent efforts to translate these principles into action through facilitating peaceful dispute resolution, dialogue, mediation, providing humanitarian and development assistance, and advancing justice.

She concluded that the Palestinian issue will remain the central focus of HH the Amir's speeches each year, adding that this year, the Palestinian issue will certainly take precedence given the brutal Israeli war on Gaza, Qatar's solidarity with and steadfast support for the Palestinian people, and Qatar's efforts to reach an agreement that halts the bloodshed and paves the way for a comprehensive, fair, and lasting solution.