Analyst Reports Arbor Realty (ABR) Facing “A Wave Of Foreclosures” - Hagens Berman

Arbor Realty Trust is grappling with escalating scrutiny as a series of critical reports and actions cast a shadow over the company's and business practices.



Class Period: May 7, 2021 – July 11, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 30, 2024

On September 6, 2024, Viceroy Research published a report titled“SEC FOIA Appeal Update,” stating that the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) office responded to a Viceroy-instigated appeal of records withheld by the SEC. Although Viceroy's appeal was denied, Viceroy reported that the SEC enforcement staff confirmed the existence of responsive records concerning Arbor Realty Trust , potentially signifying that the SEC has opened its own probe.

This latest development follows a report from Viceroy on September 3, 2024, titled“Arbor – Foreclosure Special.” Viceroy concluded that“Arbor is facing a wave of foreclosures, as borrowers, unable to pay interest or deliver equity, are walking away and handing Arbor their keys.”

One notable example highlighted by Viceroy involves a foreclosure auction sale to an entity named Arbor SRV Circle at 1800. Viceroy noted that while it remains unclear whether Arbor SRVs are consolidated subsidiaries of Arbor,“[i]f they are then this is a damning indictment of their loan book: the only party willing to pay anything near the loan balance on the property is Arbor itself.”

Viceroy has previously written a series of blistering reports which have accused Arbor of misleading investors about the quality of its loan book and engaging in“window-dressing” to obscure financial troubles. In a report released earlier in August, Viceroy pointed to a 10% surge in delinquent loans to $1 billion as evidence of the company's deteriorating financial condition.

Securities Class Action Against Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR):

Arbor is also contending with a class-action lawsuit alleging securities fraud. Filed in late July, the suit accuses the company of painting a misleadingly rosy picture of its business performance.

Investor concerns about Arbor's financial health first surfaced in March 2023 when NINGI Research questioned the value of the company's real estate holdings, particularly its mobile home portfolio. In December 2023, Viceroy released a report alleging widespread issues with the company's loan book. The situation further deteriorated on July 12, 2024, when reports of a federal investigation into the company's lending practices emerged. Each of these revelations has caused Arbor's share price to plummet.

These allegations have prompted prominent shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman to launch an investigation into potential securities fraud.

“We are investigating whether Arbor Realty may have misled investors about its financial health and the quality of its loan book,” said Reed Kathrein, a partner at Hagens Berman.“Investors deserve to know the truth about their investments, and we are committed to holding companies accountable.”

