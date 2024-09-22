Ferrari Star Driver Dylan Medler Wins In Indianapolis With Record Time

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dylan Medler is leading the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America Championship following a win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at the weekend.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dylan Medler is once again leading the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America Championship following a win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at the weekend.Sunday morning started out with an amazing qualifying session during which Medler put car number 15 on pole position with a blistering time of 1:23:217. This was the fastest recorded time ever at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a Ferrari 296 Challenge Car.Medler dominated the final race, finishing in first place. He is once again leading the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America Championship before the final two races in Imola, Italy.Medler commented after the race:“I love racing with Ferrari. I am so proud of what we have accomplished this year. Racing with Ferrari has opened so many opportunities for me and I can't express how grateful I am to Ferrari and my team The Collection – Ferrari of Miami. We are now preparing for Imola. I will give everything I have to win the championship. The competition in North America is very strong and I am proud to be part of it.”Medler is being coached by Italian Ferrari race car drivers Alessandro Balzan and Paulo Ruberti.Medler races with the number 15 for The Collection - Ferrari of Miami.

