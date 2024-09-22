BJP Failed To Address Civic Issues Of Gurugram: Raj Babbar

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Sep 22 (IANS) leader Raj Babbar said on Sunday here that the BJP has been in power for the last 10 years in Haryana but in Gurugram they failed to address the civic issues of the district.

The senior Congress leader was present in Gurugram to support the party's Badshahpur candidate, Vardhan Yadav, and Gurgaon constituency candidate, Mohit Grover.

While addressing a public meeting, Babbar launched a scathing attack on the BJP and said that only making a few flyovers is not called development.

The BJP failed to fix the state of civic infrastructure in the constituency, which, despite contributing a hefty sum to Haryana's coffers, has been given a short shrift.

Babbar said that in the upcoming Assembly elections people want Congress to retain power and correct the wrongdoing of the current state government.

The Congress leader added that despite generating a major chunk of revenue for Haryana, Gurugram does not have proper civic infrastructure and its condition is exposed glaringly during the monsoon.

"People do not have basic amenities. The government has been receiving a big chunk of revenue from Gurugram, but how much does it give back," Babbar said.

This was the first public meeting of the actor-turned-politician in Gurugram after he fought the election as a Congress candidate against senior BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh.

The Congress leader asked people to vote for all four Congress candidates of Gurgaon district constituencies and assured the public gathering that if they want better civic infrastructure, they should vote for the party for the betterment of the city.

Babbar also said: "Gurugram is generating huge revenue for the state government but despite this, people are forced to clear garbage on their own. There is no fool-proof plan to deal with monsoon, no infrastructure, no accountability of the civic bodies."

Targeting the BJP, he said that constructing the Sohna elevated highway cannot be termed development in the Badshahpur constituency.

"It was the Centre's plan... The BJP government here failed to connect Nuh district to the railway network, they failed to start the Rapid Metro project here and even failed to develop better infrastructure during the past many years."

Babbar added that the people of Gurugram and Haryana have decided to vote for the Congress in the Assembly elections and also bring in a Congress government under the leadership of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.