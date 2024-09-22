PM Modi’S Rally Venue Nassau Coliseum Has Hosted Legendary Entertainers & Politicians

(MENAFN- IANS) Uniondale, Sep 22 (IANS) Nassau Coliseum, the multi-purpose indoor arena in Uniondale, New York, where Prime Narendra Modi will address a rally of the Indian diaspora on Sunday has hosted near-mythical entertainment figures like Elvis Presley, The Jacksons, Madonna, and Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, and the Spice Girls.

Last week, presidential candidate Donald also held a campaign rally here.

Formally known as the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in tribute to those who have served in the armed forces, it is about 50 kilometres from Manhattan with a 31-hectare campus and indoor arena with a capacity of 16,500 that can be increased by a couple of thousands for rallies.

Nassau Coliseum is the anchor for the Long Island Nets basketball team while hockey, wrestling, mixed martial arts, and boxing also are held there.

As one of the larger enclosed arenas in the New York metropolitan area, Nassau Coliseum is better known for its entertainment events across the region.

The entertainers who have performed here also include the Beach Boys, Frank Zappa, and Pink Floyd.

It was built on a former military base in 1972 and went through extensive renovations in 2017 that feature a signature design of 4,700 brushed aluminium fins wrapping the facade.

Originally, it was the home of the New York Islanders hockey team, which moved out in 2015 when the renovation began.

The multi-purpose indoor arena also anchored the New York Nets basketball team at one time.

Currently, there is a controversial proposal by the Las Vegas Sand company to transform it into a casino resort.