Top News On Sept 22: 11 Ipos To Launch Next Week, Coldplay Tickets Fly Off Shelves, Vodafone-Samsung Contract, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top News on September 22: India's primary remains strong with 11 IPOs launching next week, including two mainboard issues expected to raise ₹482 crore. The BSE benchmark hit a record high of 84,544.31, gaining 1,359.51 points, as the market cap of six major firms rose by ₹1.97 lakh crore, showcasing robust investor confidence. Additionally, Vodafone Idea has awarded $3.6 billion in contracts to Nokia, Ericsson, and for equipment over the next three years, indicating significant in infrastructure.

IPO flurry to continue with 11 new public issues

India's primary market boom shows no signs of slowing down, with 11 IPOs scheduled for launch next week. These include two in the mainboard segment and eight in the SME segment. The mainboard issues consist of Manba Finance and KRN Heat Exchanger, which together are expected to raise approximately ₹482 crore. READ HERE

Market cap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms surges ₹1.97 lakh crore

On Friday, the BSE benchmark skyrocketed by 1,359.51 points or 1.63 per cent to close at a record high of 84,544.31. During intraday trading, it spiked by 1,509.66 points or 1.81 per cent, reaching a lifetime high of 84,694.46. READ HERE

Vodafone Idea hands $3.6 bn contracts to Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung

Vodafone Idea will spend $3.6 billion (about ₹30,000 crore) on network equipment over next three years, the contracts for which have been given out to Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung, India's No 3 carrier said on Sunday. READ HERE

Arkade Developers IPO

Arkade Developers shares are experiencing high demand in the unlisted market. The grey market premium (GMP) for Arkade Developers' IPO today is ₹63 per share, indicating that the shares are trading ₹63 above their issue price in the grey market. READ HERE