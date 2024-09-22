Top News On Sept 22: 11 Ipos To Launch Next Week, Coldplay Tickets Fly Off Shelves, Vodafone-Samsung Contract, And More
Date
9/22/2024 10:23:38 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top News on September 22: India's primary market remains strong with 11 IPOs launching next week, including two mainboard issues expected to raise ₹482 crore. The BSE benchmark hit a record high of 84,544.31, gaining 1,359.51 points, as the market cap of six major firms rose by ₹1.97 lakh crore, showcasing robust investor confidence. Additionally, Vodafone Idea has awarded $3.6 billion in contracts to Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung for Network equipment over the next three years, indicating significant investment in infrastructure.
IPO flurry to continue with 11 new public issues
India's primary market boom shows no signs of slowing down, with 11 IPOs scheduled for launch next week. These include two in the mainboard segment and eight in the SME segment. The mainboard issues consist of Manba Finance and KRN Heat Exchanger, which together are expected to raise approximately ₹482 crore. READ HERE
Market cap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms surges ₹1.97 lakh crore
On Friday, the BSE benchmark skyrocketed by 1,359.51 points or 1.63 per cent to close at a record high of 84,544.31. During intraday trading, it spiked by 1,509.66 points or 1.81 per cent, reaching a lifetime high of 84,694.46. READ HERE
Vodafone Idea hands $3.6 bn contracts to Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung
Vodafone Idea will spend $3.6 billion (about ₹30,000 crore) on network equipment over next three years, the contracts for which have been given out to Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung, India's No 3 carrier said on Sunday. READ HERE
Arkade Developers IPO
Arkade Developers shares are experiencing high demand in the unlisted market. The grey market premium (GMP) for Arkade Developers' IPO today is ₹63 per share, indicating that the shares are trading ₹63 above their issue price in the grey market. READ HERE
MENAFN22092024007365015876ID1108701259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.