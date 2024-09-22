Barbados Issues Notice On Recall Of Cinnamon Powder Within The USA

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By GIS

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (GIS) – The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) has been monitoring the recall of cinnamon powder within the USA, which has been initiated by the USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) because of the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.

FDA issues warning letter to Austrofood and continues robust activities to ensure safety of Cinnamon products sold in US

There is no evidence at this time that the recalled products are sold in Barbados but being cognisant of the importation of barrels for personal use, the DCCA is issuing this notice as a matter of caution.

Young children are particularly vulnerable to the toxic effects of lead and can suffer profound and permanent adverse health impacts, particularly on the development of the brain and nervous system. Lead also causes long-term harm in adults , including increased risk of high blood pressure, cardiovascular problems, and kidney damage. Exposure of pregnant women to high levels of lead can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth and low birth weight (WHO).

The following brands are subject to the recall:



ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder 100g;

Asli Cinnamon Powder 7oz;

El Chilar“Canela Moleda” Ground Cinnamon 1.25 oz;

El Servidor Ground Cinnamon 1.5 oz;

Gutierrez Ground Cinnamon 1.5 oz;

La Fiesta Ground Cinnamon 0.87 0z;

Marcum Ground Cinnamon 1.5 oz;

Shahzada Cinnamon Powder 7 oz;

Spice Class Ground Cinnamon 7 oz and 11 oz;

Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 2.25 oz; Swad Cinnamon Powder 3.5 oz.

For specific lot numbers and expiration dates, members of the public are advised to visit the USA Food and Drug Administration's recall page .

The DCCA is advising consumers not to use any of the recalled products if in their possession. The Department has assured that it will continue to monitor this development and advise the public as necessary.

