Ammunition Discovered In Baku Promptly Secured By Emergency Services

9/22/2024 10:07:32 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
received a report about the discovery of ammunition in the
Kurdakhani settlement of the Sabunchu district in Baku,
Azernews reports citing the Ministry.
The rapid demining team from the Special Risk Rescue Service
(XRXX) was promptly dispatched to the scene. After coordinating
with law enforcement to implement appropriate security measures, it
was determined that the found ammunition was a 40 mm "PQ-7L"
anti-tank cumulative unguided rocket projectile, deemed suitable
for combat use.
Experts from XRXX's flexible group safely removed the ammunition
from the area for disposal. A thorough additional search of the
scene and surrounding area revealed no other dangerous or
suspicious items.
