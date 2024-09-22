Ammunition Discovered In Baku Promptly Secured By Emergency Services

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "112" hotline of the of Emergency Situations received a report about the discovery of ammunition in the Kurdakhani settlement of the Sabunchu district in Baku, Azernews reports citing the Ministry.

The rapid demining team from the Special Risk Rescue Service (XRXX) was promptly dispatched to the scene. After coordinating with law enforcement to implement appropriate security measures, it was determined that the found ammunition was a 40 mm "PQ-7L" anti-tank cumulative unguided rocket projectile, deemed suitable for combat use.

Experts from XRXX's flexible group safely removed the ammunition from the area for disposal. A thorough additional search of the scene and surrounding area revealed no other dangerous or suspicious items.