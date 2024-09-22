Russians Bombard Sloviansk, Leaving Three Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian dropped an aerial bomb on the residential quarter of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, as a result of which three local residents were injured.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

According to prosecutors, on September 22, at 11:50, the of the aggressor state attacked Sloviansk, targeting one of the households.

Rescuers unblocked the woman from under the rubble of her house. Two of her neighbors, aged 53 and 54, also sustained injuries.

All three were rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

Casualty toll hits 21 after Russian-250 bomb targets Kharkiv

Residential buildings were damaged in the neighborhood.

As per tentative reports, the Russians used an FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK guide module.

A pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past day, three residents of Donetsk region died at the hands of Russian aggressors, and another 12 were injured.