Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew to count votes in presidential election

(MENAFN) Sri Lanka imposed a nationwide curfew on Saturday after millions of voters participated in the country's presidential election. The curfew, which came into effect shortly after the peaceful conclusion of voting, was implemented "in view of the safety of the public," according to reports. Citizens were urged to stay indoors until 6 a.m. Sunday as the election results were expected to be announced in the coming hours.



Voting took place from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at over 13,000 polling stations across the country, with more than 17 million eligible voters selecting a new president for a five-year term. This presidential election is particularly significant, as it is the first since Sri Lanka declared bankruptcy in 2022, an event that led to the removal of the then-government, including the serving president.



The main candidates in the election included the incumbent, Ranil Wickremesinghe, as well as notable figures like Marxist parliamentarian Anura Kumara Dissanayake, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, and Namal Rajapaksa, a key figure from the influential Rajapaksa family. With nearly 40 candidates in total, the election is widely seen as a referendum on Wickremesinghe's leadership over the past two years.



Wickremesinghe's term has been marked by a partial recovery of Sri Lanka’s economy following the 2022 financial crisis, a factor that may influence the outcome. As the nation awaits the results, the curfew remains in place to ensure public safety amidst the high political stakes.

