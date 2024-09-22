Demonstrators rally across France in demand for Macron’s registration

(MENAFN) On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators filled the streets of Paris, Lyon, and Marseille, demanding the resignation and impeachment of President Emmanuel Macron. The protests were sparked by Macron's decision to appoint centrist-right politician Michel Barnier as prime instead of the left-wing coalition's candidate, Lucie Castets. voiced their frustration, accusing of disregarding the outcome of the general elections, which were won by the New Popular Front (NFP), a left-green alliance.



In a show of unity, demonstrators collected signatures to call for Macron's removal before the end of his term in 2027. The crowd also rallied for economic reforms, including raising the minimum wage and lowering the retirement age. Among the participants were activists from New Caledonia, who highlighted the challenges posed by the high cost of living in the French overseas territory.



Laly, a 23-year-old protester, expressed her concern about the current political climate, stating, "We're struggling to convince people to vote each time, to explain the real importance of voting." She emphasized that Macron's apparent disregard for electoral outcomes represents a serious threat to democratic principles in France.



The protests saw a diverse array of participants, including members of parliament, activists, and supporters of Palestine, reflecting a broad spectrum of discontent with the current administration. The events underscored growing tensions and divisions in French politics as citizens call for accountability and change.

