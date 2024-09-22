Mexico's armed forces apprehend security head of Sinaloa cartel faction

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Mexico's successfully apprehended Mario Alexander Gamez Cuevas, known as El Piyi, who is alleged to be the enforcer responsible for security within 'Los Chapitos,' a faction of the Sinaloa cartel. This arrest comes amid a tumultuous period marked by intense violence in Sinaloa, where nearly 50 murders have occurred over the past ten days, highlighting the escalating conflict within the region.



The operation that led to Cuevas's capture was a collaborative effort between Mexico's of National Defense and the Navy, resulting in his arrest alongside five accomplices in Culiacán, the capital and stronghold of Los Chapitos. Cuevas holds a significant position within the cartel as he is responsible for the safety of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, the eldest son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera.



Following his capture, Cuevas was transferred to Mexico City, located over 850 miles from the territory controlled by Los Chapitos, according to confirmation from Mexico's National Registry of Detentions. His arrest occurs against a backdrop of violent power struggles within the Sinaloa cartel, which intensified after the capture of co-founder Ismael Zambada Garcia, or "El Mayo," on July 25. This internal conflict has seen fierce clashes between the Chapitos faction and loyalists to Zambada, leading to a civil war that has claimed at least 48 lives, as reported by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.



Cuevas's arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing efforts by Mexican authorities to stabilize the region amidst the cartel's violent reign. It is the first major takedown by law enforcement since the surge of violence began on September 9, reflecting the government's commitment to combating organized crime and restoring order in Sinaloa.

