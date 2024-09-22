Denmark calls on tech firms to prevent social media platforms from becoming crime havens

(MENAFN) Denmark has called on tech giants to take responsibility for preventing their social media platforms from becoming breeding grounds for organized crime. Ahead of a critical meeting in Uppsala, Sweden, which will include Nordic ministers and representatives from major companies like Google, Meta, Snapchat, and TikTok, Denmark's Justice released a statement emphasizing the need for a coordinated approach to tackle this pressing issue.



Justice Peter Hummelgaard highlighted the necessity of ensuring that tech companies fulfill their obligations to prevent their platforms from facilitating serious criminal activities. He voiced his concern over reports indicating that criminal gangs are utilizing social media and encrypted messaging services to orchestrate serious offenses and recruit vulnerable youths for illicit tasks. Hummelgaard expressed that platforms should not serve as channels for violence and criminal recruitment, likening such postings to job advertisements targeting children and young adults.



The minister looks forward to the upcoming meeting, where these concerns will be discussed directly with industry representatives. This dialogue aims to address how technology companies can more effectively combat the misuse of their platforms by criminals and enhance safety for young users. Hummelgaard’s remarks reflect a broader commitment among Nordic countries to present a unified front against the exploitation of social media by organized crime.



Further emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Danish police official Torben Svarrer recently revealed troubling cases of Swedish teenagers engaging in serious criminal activities in Denmark for significant financial rewards. He noted that criminals are actively seeking out individuals willing to commit serious crimes via social media, leading to unfortunate agreements among young Swedes to participate for monetary gain. This alarming trend underscores the need for immediate action and collaboration between government officials and tech companies to safeguard the youth from such exploitation.

MENAFN22092024000045015839ID1108701201