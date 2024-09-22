Qatar, United Nations: More Than Five Decades Of Cooperation, Coordination To Serve Humanity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Since joining the United Nations in 1971, Qatar has been keen on active contribution to achieving the organization's objectives in maintaining international peace and security as well as supporting development in different countries of the world.

Over the past five decades, cooperation and joint coordination to serve humanity have been the hallmark of relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations.

Qatar has become strongly present in most of the UNs activities and in regional and international groups in order to reach solutions to regional and international crises, prevent conflicts, and build peace.

In this context, and as part of the State of Qatars contribution to regional and international efforts, Doha hosts conferences, meetings and workshops for promoting international peace and security, development issues, democracy, human rights and promoting a culture of peace.

The State of Qatar has bilateral and multilateral relations with various United Nations institutions and specialized bodies, such as the United Nations Economic and Social Council, the United Nations Development Programme, the United Nations Population Fund, the International Labour Organization, UNESCO, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Partnership in Statistics in the 21st Century (PARIS21), Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), the Arab Planning Institute, and Arab Institute for Training and Research in Statistic.

Since its independence in 1971, the State of Qatar has paid great attention to international cooperation, and over the decades it has supported various international bodies and agencies in the service of humanity.

It is an active and responsible member of the international community that contributes to the establishment of international peace and security through political and economic initiatives and development and humanitarian assistance.

As part of its international responsibilities, the State of Qatar pays special attention to the least developed countries and provides them with support to help them achieve the Millennium Development Goals.

It is also keen to deliver aid to the afflicted and victims through bilateral and multilateral channels, in accordance with best practices and with high professionalism.

Most of the aid is directed to low-income and least developed countries, in addition to countries that have been struck by natural disasters and conflicts.

The State of Qatar also supports the global partnership for development to eradicate poverty, reduce inequality, and promote economic development and environmental sustainability.

Many countries have benefited from Qatari aid, including more than 100 countries on different continents of the world, in cooperation with the relevant bodies of the United Nations.

To name just a few, the State of Qatar provided urgent aid to those affected by the tsunami disaster in Indonesia, earthquake in Pakistan, and earthquakes in China and Haiti.

The State of Qatar also provided aid to those affected by floods in Pakistan and drought in Somalia and contributed to sheltering and assisting displaced persons and groups affected by wars around the world.

In terms of settlements and negotiation diplomacy to resolve conflicts, the State of Qatar has made participation in peace initiatives one of the pillars of its foreign policy.

Thanks to its mediations, it has gained a distinguished global reputation and has been trusted by various parties, bridging the divergent positions of parties and achieving solutions that are satisfactory to all parties, ensuring the success of its diplomatic interventions to reach the resolution of crises and to embody those solutions through field development projects that are visible on the ground, and its achievements were recognized by all in various files and it was worthy of being described as a peace-making state.

Among the most important achievements of the State of Qatar in the field of international cooperation is contributing to resolving armed conflicts and promoting international peace and security, such as signing the Peace Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan between the United States of America and the Taliban in February 2020, participating in peacekeeping forces formed by the United Nations in many regions of the world such as Lebanon, Eritrea, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and resolving crises such as Sudan and Chad, and border disputes in Djibouti and Eritrea.

The State of Qatar had an active participation in the evacuation of stranded Afghans and foreigners at risk in Afghanistan 2021, in the provision of urgent humanitarian aid to them, the contribution to international efforts to confront the Coronavirus pandemic by providing support to needy countries and relevant international organizations, including evacuating and transporting stranded people from all countries of the world and United Nations employees to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the provision of aid and development assistance focused on the health, education, water and sanitation sectors as a result of natural disasters such as floods and droughts in various countries.