Baku Chamber Orchestra Celebrates Uzeyir Hajibeyli's Legacy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli XVI International Music Festival, a concert by the Baku Chamber was held at the Gabala District Culture Center, Azernews reports citing the Gabala District Executive Authority.

Directed by People's Artist of Azerbaijan and professor Farhad Badalbeyli, featured chief conductor Fuad Ibrahimov. This event commemorated the 139th anniversary of the birth of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, a genius composer, musicologist, pedagogue, publicist, and prominent figure in Azerbaijan's musical culture.

During the evening of chamber music, the audience enjoyed performances of works by both European and Azerbaijani composers. The concert featured People's Artists Yegana Akhundova (piano) and Gulnaz Ismayilova (soprano), as well as violinists Nazrin Aslanli and Gamar Karimli, and baritone Mahir Taghizadeh. The program was well received by music lovers.