Baku Chamber Orchestra Celebrates Uzeyir Hajibeyli's Legacy
9/22/2024 9:16:45 AM
As part of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli XVI International Music
Festival, a concert by the Baku Chamber Orchestra was held at the
Gabala District Culture Center, Azernews reports
citing the Gabala District Executive Authority.
Directed by People's Artist of Azerbaijan and professor Farhad
Badalbeyli, featured chief conductor Fuad Ibrahimov. This event
commemorated the 139th anniversary of the birth of Uzeyir
Hajibeyli, a genius composer, musicologist, pedagogue, publicist,
and prominent figure in Azerbaijan's musical culture.
During the evening of chamber music, the audience enjoyed
performances of works by both European and Azerbaijani composers.
The concert featured People's Artists Yegana Akhundova (piano) and
Gulnaz Ismayilova (soprano), as well as violinists Nazrin Aslanli
and Gamar Karimli, and baritone Mahir Taghizadeh. The program was
well received by music lovers.
