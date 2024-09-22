Gurugram: Eight Criminals Held With Illegal Drugs, Liquor

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Sep 22 (IANS) Gurugram have arrested eight criminals in two different cases with illegal drugs and liquor, police said on Sunday.

The police arrested two accused along with Tetrahydrocannabinol, which is one kind of drug. The estimated value of the drug is around Rs 10 lakh in the market.

According to the police, they received a complaint from Bhondsi police against an accused, Deepak Yadav, who is lodged in Bhondsi jail, his mother had visited the Bhondsi jail to him with clothes but while checking the jail staff recovered illegal drugs from her possession. The jail staff then handed her over to the Bhondsi police station.

"The recovered illegal drug was sent to RFSL Bhondsi for checking, and later, it was found to be a drug. Based on a report, a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against her at the Bhondsi police station," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

Thereafter, police took Deepak Yadav on a production warrant on Saturday from jail and on his disclosure, police recovered a huge quantity of illegal drugs, estimated to cost Rs 10 lakh, from village Bakkarwal in Delhi and nabbed two accused, identified as Praveen and Dharmender, a resident of Bakkarwal village.

"The duo accused work as work as physicians and give medicines to induce hunger. The recovered narcotics also induce hunger, the two accused also provide drugs," he said.

In the second incident, the Gurugram Police arrested six persons from different locations of the city for allegedly selling and illegal possession of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and seized 30 boxes of wine and several bottles from them, an official said on Sunday.

During the drive, the police found that the accused persons were allegedly selling liquor in the city. The police arrested them and seized liquor bottles.

Islam and Deepak Kannojiya. The Gurugram Police continues its efforts to crack down on such activities, aiming to curb the illegal liquor trade in the region,” Kumar said. The police said the accused sourced liquor bottles from the neighbouring districts and sold them here at higher prices. Police said the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been enforced across Haryana due to upcoming Assembly elections. Several police teams across the state have been alerted to keep vigil on the illegal trade of liquor and drugs. Those arrested have been booked under relevant sections of the Excise Act at the different police stations of Gurugram. The accused will be produced before a court for further legal proceedings against them, police said.

"Among those apprehended, Vikas, Bhupender, Shagun, Tarun, Ravi