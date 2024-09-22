Amiri Diwan: Kuwait Amir, Crown Prince Have No Social Media Accounts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan announced on Sunday that His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah did not have any social media accounts, adding that all legal measures would be taken against fake accounts. (end)
