German refugee figures hit historic high

(MENAFN) Germany has reported a significant increase in the number of refugees and asylum seekers residing within its borders, reaching a record high of approximately 3.48 million by the end of June 2024. This figure, disclosed by the newspaper *Neue Osnabrucker Zeitung* based on data, represents an increase of about 60,000 individuals compared to the end of 2023. It marks the highest refugee population in Germany since the 1950s.



Among these refugees, a substantial portion—around 1.18 million—originated from Ukraine, reflecting an increase of roughly 45,000 since the previous year. The second-largest group consists of Syrian refugees, highlighting ongoing humanitarian crises driving migration patterns.



Conversely, the number of individuals scheduled for deportation has declined, with around 266,000 recorded as of June 2024, nearly 16,000 fewer than at the end of 2023. This decrease is largely attributed to enhanced deportation efforts. However, complexities surrounding the conditions in the countries of origin have rendered about 80percent of pending deportations effectively impossible to execute.



The rising numbers of asylum seekers have sparked heated political discussions in Germany and across Europe. In response to these challenges, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government announced plans to strengthen border controls for a minimum of six months. This initiative includes implementing random checks at Germany’s borders with France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Denmark, thereby extending existing measures across the entire national frontier.



As Europe grapples with the implications of increased migration and refugee inflows, Germany finds itself at the center of a contentious debate over how best to manage its borders and ensure the safety and security of its citizens while also addressing humanitarian obligations. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing discussions about the responsibilities of European Union member states in accommodating those fleeing conflict and persecution.

