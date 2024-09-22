N-Korean garbage balloon strikes govt building in Seoul

(MENAFN) On Friday, a balloon carrying trash landed in the parking lot of the Seoul complex, prompting a significant emergency response from South Korean authorities. The inflatable was discovered near the main entrance of the compound, leading to immediate action by firefighters and police, who cordoned off the area for safety.



Upon inspection, military personnel examined the balloon for any hazardous materials before it was safely removed from the site. Reports from Yonhap news agency revealed that the balloon contained various household items, including a piece of green plastic displaying an address in Pyongyang. This incident is believed to be linked to the latest series of trash balloons launched from North Korea earlier in the week, which primarily carried paper and plastic waste, and contained no hazardous substances.



The use of trash balloons has become a recurring tactic for North Korea, with the regime sending inflatables filled with garbage—including human waste—in retaliation to South Korean balloons that carry propaganda leaflets. This recent occurrence marks the second instance of such a balloon landing at the Seoul government complex; an earlier incident in May involved a foul balloon found on the roof of the same building. Additionally, another balloon was discovered on the grounds of South Korea’s presidential office in June.



As tensions between the two Koreas continue to simmer, incidents like these highlight the unconventional and provocative tactics employed by North Korea, raising concerns over the ongoing confrontations in the region. The South Korean government remains vigilant in monitoring and responding to such provocations, while the public and media scrutinize the implications of these unusual methods of communication and conflict.

MENAFN22092024000045015687ID1108701144