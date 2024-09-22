Officials claim Israeli army murders 21 in Gaza school bombardment

(MENAFN) A recent Israeli drone strike on a school in Gaza has left at least 21 individuals dead, including 13 children, according to officials from the enclave’s government. The attack occurred at the al-Falah school, located in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, during the morning hours on Saturday. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have stated that the building housed a Hamas command center, justifying the strike.



The casualties reported include six women and a three-month-old baby, with an additional 30 individuals wounded and two more still unaccounted for. Gaza’s Office described the incident as a “horrific massacre,” highlighting the devastating impact on displaced families seeking refuge in the school.



Since the onset of conflict last October, many public buildings, including schools, have been repurposed as shelters for displaced Palestinians, primarily managed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA). However, the IDF has accused Hamas of using these structures to conceal weapons, tunnels, and command centers, raising complex issues regarding civilian safety in conflict zones.



In its statement regarding the strike, the IDF emphasized that precautions were taken to minimize civilian harm, including the use of precision weaponry and aerial surveillance prior to the attack. The military reaffirmed its commitment to targeting what it describes as terrorist organizations that exploit civilian institutions for military purposes.



This tragic incident underscores the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as families face increasing dangers in a region where safety is already precarious. The international community continues to call for accountability and a reassessment of strategies that lead to such high civilian casualties amid military operations.

