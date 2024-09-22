Report states United States Secret Service permitted ‘multiple failures’ before Trump shooting

(MENAFN) An internal review has identified significant “operational and communications failures” within the United States Secret Service that contributed to a dangerous situation during a campaign rally for former President Donald in July. The investigation highlights a series of missteps that allowed a gunman to fire upon Trump, who narrowly escaped death during the event held in Butler, Pennsylvania.



During the rally, a 21-year-old named Thomas Matthew Crooks fired a shot from approximately 150 meters away, grazing Trump’s ear. The gunman, positioned on an unprotected rooftop, tragically killed one attendee and injured two others before he was neutralized by a sniper.



In the aftermath, it was revealed that local police had observed Crooks using a range-finder about an hour prior to the shooting and had shared a photograph of him with Secret Service personnel. Alarmingly, agents spotted the gunman on the roof just 20 minutes before he opened fire but failed to take any preventive measures until the first shots were fired.



A preliminary report from the Secret Service, released recently, indicated that the responsibility for securing the rooftop fell to local police. However, it noted a critical lapse: officers assigned to oversee that particular building had no direct communication with Secret Service agents.



Furthermore, important details about the shooter, as relayed by local law enforcement, did not reach the Secret Service. This breakdown in communication stemmed from inadequate radio contact among the various agencies present at the rally, forcing information regarding Crooks’ appearance and movements to be conveyed through a convoluted chain of phone calls and text messages.



The findings of this report underscore the need for improved coordination and communication protocols among security agencies to ensure the safety of public figures and to prevent similar incidents in the future. As the Secret Service faces scrutiny, the review calls attention to the vital importance of inter-agency collaboration during high-stakes events involving prominent political figures.

