Panama Deports 36 Irregular Migrants To Ecuador

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama's National Migration Service (SNM) deported 36 Ecuadorian irregular migrants who traveled through the Darien jungle on their way to the United States to their country of origin today.

According to the statement, on the second charter flight of these illegal travelers to Manta, Ecuador, a with a criminal record in his country was on board after being expelled from the isthmus.

The return of the undocumented immigrants (33 men and three women) was possible thanks to the memorandum of understanding signed between Panama and the United States on July 1, which allows for the carrying out of this type of air operations, the SNM added

In 2023, more than 520,000 people crossed the dangerous jungle, while international organizations reported an increase in violence in Darien, in addition to the problems faced by hikers in the inhospitable nature

So far in 2024, according to immigration authorities, more than 216,000 migrants, mostly Venezuelans, Ecuadorians, Colombians and Chinese, have crossed the jungle

This figure is decreasing compared to the same period last year, partly due to increased control and the recent placement of fences at various points along the border, as well as aerial repatriation operations

The President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, will travel to New York tomorrow to speak at the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations, and among the main themes of his appearance is the need to jointly address the current migration crisis with other nations.

MENAFN22092024000218011062ID1108701138