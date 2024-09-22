Mulino In Favor Of US Visa Waiver Program For Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Completing the immigration process to enter the United States at Tocumen International Airport is one of the options proposed by President José Raúl Mulino to facilitate the entry of Panamanians into that country.

This would allow Panamanians to enter U.S. soil under the guise of a local flight. This would benefit nationals who relatively frequently to this country, whether for business, studies or some other reason.

“I hope we can achieve it, I think there is a good atmosphere,” said Mulino. He added that“we are cooperating a lot on these issues with the United States and we do not constitute a danger to the security of the United States.”

Mulino's comments came after being asked about the possibility of Panamanians not requiring a visa to travel to the United States.

In order to be eligible for this program, a series of conditions must be met. Mulino explained that“among other things, the percentage of visas denied to applicants is taken into account. When you are below 3% as a country, you are granted that concession.”

Visa costs have varied. B1, B2 and BCC visas have an estimated price of $185.00 dollars. While temporary work visas (categories H, L, O, P, Q and R) cost about $205.00 dollars. The interested party must complete the visa application, where they must select the type of visa they need.

When Mulino was Minister of Security, Panama had a rejection rate of 4%. Currently, the rejection rate is at 8%. Mulino added that this issue is on the bilateral agenda of both nations, without neglecting the security controls of the United States.

The U.S. Embassy offers various types of visas in Panama, such as: Tourism and visit; Immigration; Study and exchange; Employment and Business.

