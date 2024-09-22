Celebrating Fashion And Haute Couture In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Established as the most important event in Panama for more than 10 years, Panama Fashion Week (PFW) annually brings together designers, models, stylists, photographers and other important figures from the world of fashion, both national and international, to present their latest collections and trends.

One of its main objectives is to promote and support local designers by offering them a to showcase their creations to the public and the international press. In addition to Panamanian designers, there is also the participation of designers from other countries, which enriches the offering and gives the event an international character.

During the event, multiple fashion shows featuring the collections of participating designers are presented. This includes haute couture, ready-to-wear, sustainable fashion and more. PFW also serves as a space for networking and business opportunities, connecting designers with buyers, investors and other key industry players.

The event often includes talks, workshops and exhibitions related to the world of fashion, making it an educational and inspirational space.

