EPAA Launches the First Introductory Meeting for Institutions Featuring Winning University Projects of the 12th Sharjah Sustainability Award

(MENAFN- Saharapr) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) held its first introductory meeting for institutions and companies in the UAE on Wednesday, to present the winning projects in the university category of the 12th Sharjah Sustainability Award (SSA). The event, which took place over Wednesday and Thursday at the Sharjah Safari, showcased 13 projects out of 46 winners in areas such as design and construction, scientific research in sustainability, applications of artificial intelligence in sustainability, future energy and emissions, sustainability in human and environmental health protection, as well as conservation and protection of natural environmental resources. This reflects the EPAA's ongoing efforts to enhance collaboration between academic institutions and the private sector, and to support innovative ideas and projects that promote sustainable environmental goals and contribute to the preservation of the environment and natural resources.



The meeting was attended by a large number of representatives from leading institutions and companies in the UAE, including various municipalities in the UAE, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the UAE Inventors Association in Sharjah and Dubai, the Department of Public Works in Sharjah and Fujairah, and Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC). The event also saw distinguished participation from academic bodies and representatives from the participating universities, as well as prominent public figures and environmental enthusiasts.



Showcasing Winning Projects and Their Practical Applications

During the meeting, the most important winning projects were reviewed, highlighting their goals and practical applications. This provided an opportunity for institutions and companies to explore potential collaborations and partnerships in implementing or supporting these projects financially and technically.



A Vital Platform for Expanding Collaboration Between Universities and the Private Sector to Achieve Environmental Sustainability Goals

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), indicated that this introductory meeting serves as a vital platform for expanding collaboration between universities and the private sector to achieve environmental sustainability goals. She emphasized that the meeting is a fundamental pillar in supporting Sharjah's strategic project aimed at protecting environmental resources and preserving biodiversity, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for Sharjah to lead in sustainable development and provide natural resources that ensure a healthy, sustainable life for future generations.

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi stated: "Reviewing the winning projects is not just a celebration of academic achievements but also an opportunity to apply these projects in real-world scenarios, contributing to improved quality of life and environmental protection. The EPAA will continue to support environmental projects and provide all possible means to support such initiatives that benefit future generations. The SSA is one of the leading initiatives launched by the EPAA to raise environmental awareness among youth and encourage them to present innovative ideas and practical solutions to environmental challenges. Today's meeting highlights the projects of university students who have excelled in providing sustainable solutions aimed at environmental preservation, which can be practically implemented across various sectors, thus serving as a gateway for collaboration between academic institutions and the private sector and enhancing environmental innovation."

Highlighting Winning Projects

The introductory meeting highlighted the winning projects in the university category, selected for their excellence in providing innovative and sustainable environmental solutions. It included a detailed presentation of each project, covering the project idea, the problem it addresses, the implementation procedures, and the application results, which feature innovative and alternative environmental solutions. The meeting also addressed how institutions and companies can adopt and practically implement these projects to improve sustainability and quality of life.



Environmental Innovation for Institutions to Achieve Sustainability

It is worth noting that the 12th edition of the Sharjah Sustainability Award received 305 diverse projects from students, schools, and institutions. These included 27 institutional projects, 103 projects implemented by school students and teachers, and 138 projects from university students. The total number of participants in this edition was 823 individuals, including 27 institutions, 334 students, 56 teachers, and 406 university students.



This edition also introduced a new category specifically for institutions titled "Environmental Innovativeness of Enterprises to Achieve Sustainability." This category received 27 entries from government institutions in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah. This highlights the crucial role that the government sector plays in promoting sustainability practices and environmental awareness, reflecting its commitment to social responsibility principles.





