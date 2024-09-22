Al Abdulghani Motors Unveils the All-New Toyota Camry 2025

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Doha, Qatar – 18 September 2024: Al Abdulghani Motors (AAM), the exclusive distributor of Toyota vehicles in Qatar, announced the launch of the all-new Toyota Camry 2025, bringing a blend of design, technology, and performance to Qatar. Entering its ninth generation, the Camry is reimagined with a new look and cutting-edge hybrid performance.

To celebrate the launch, Al Abdulghani Motors hosted an event at the Toyota Main Showroom attended by the media. The event featured a live unveiling, detailed vehicle presentation, and test drives. Attendees had the chance to learn more about the features of the new Camry, engage with Toyota’s experts, and explore the vehicle’s innovative technology firsthand.

The 2025 Camry features a refreshed exterior design with a sleek, energetic look, including signature LED headlamps and front and rear fog lamps that enhance style, visibility, and safety. The interior provides comfort and convenience, showcasing high-quality materials, and a range of advanced features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, front dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and a panoramic roof.

The new Camry offers a smooth and dynamic driving experience, thanks to its re-engineered suspension and braking system. Drivers can choose between two powertrain options: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 201 hp and paired with an eight-speed Direct-Shift automatic transmission, or the latest fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5), which combines a petrol engine with two electric motors to deliver a combined 227 hp and improved fuel efficiency.

The 2025 model prioritizes safety with Toyota Safety Sense, a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance features that include a Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Tracing Alert (LTA), and more. Additionally, the Camry is equipped with Safe Exit Assist (SEA) to prevent accidents when exiting the vehicle and comes standard with six airbags and a host of other enhanced safety technologies to ensure peace of mind on every drive.

Available in several exterior colours, including a new Dark Blue MC colour, the 2025 Camry offers a choice of three-wheel designs to match individual preferences. Inside, the vehicle features two interior colour schemes, providing customers with the opportunity to further personalize their driving experience.





