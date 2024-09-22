HONEYWELL AND SAMSUNG E&A PLAN COLLABORATION TO HELP REDUCE POWER PLANT EMISSIONS

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) INDIA, September 18, 2024 – Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced today a collaborative endeavor with SAMSUNG E&A to jointly market solutions aimed at the hard-to-abate power plant sector globally. The initiative seeks to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to the fight against climate change. It also supports Honeywell’s alignment of its portfolio to three powerful megatrends, including the energy transition.



SAMSUNG E&A, a total solutions provider for the global energy industry, will leverage Honeywell’s industry-leading carbon capture technologies to help power plants reduce carbon emissions and meet environmental goals. Together, the companies will offer customers access to a carbon capture solution by jointly marketing Honeywell’s advanced solvent carbon capture (ASCC) technology.



“As two carbon capture leaders, our collaboration highlights the importance of cooperative approaches in reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Hong Namkoong, president and CEO of SAMSUNG E&A. “Deploying Honeywell’s carbon capture technologies allows SAMSUNG E&A to offer viable, more sustainable solutions for global clients during this energy transition.”



Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) can significantly reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, acting as a crucial stopgap during the expected transition from fossil fuels to lower carbon energy sources. These technologies help to mitigate the environmental impact of various industries responsible for greenhouse gas emissions.



"Honeywell has long been a global leader in carbon capture technologies and our collaboration with SAMSUNG E&A only further highlights our commitment to reducing emissions and tackling climate challenges,” said Ken West, president and CEO of Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions. “With decades of experience and a broad portfolio of carbon capture solutions, we are ready to help businesses meet growing carbon mitigation expectations and increasingly stringent environment goals by abating emissions from existing sources."





