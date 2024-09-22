MSDE institutionalizes Swachhata through Special Campaign 4.0

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 18th September, 2024 : The Government of India has announced Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd October to 31st October, 2024 with a focus on Swachhata and reducing pendency in the Government. The Special Campaign 4.0 places a greater emphasis on field/outstation offices in addition to the Ministries, Departments, and their subordinate offices under the aegis of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

As part of the special campaign 4.0, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is giving special attention to institutionalising Swachhata, including finalisation of campaign sites, sensitization of nodal officers, identification of pendency in identified categories, scrap disposal, and record management as per laid down procedures. MSDE has made efforts to ensure effective execution through intense engagement with the field staff and close monitoring of the campaign.

During the progress of Special Campaign 3.0, MSDE diligently disposed 2305 public grievances and executed about 2,000 cleanliness campaigns, signifying a proactive approach to addressing public concerns. In a remarkable display of administrative efficiency, MSDE systematically progressed towards e-office and paper-less office. MSDE reviewed about 175 e-files and closed as part Record Management practices under the special campaign.

The Special Campaign 4.0 will be organized in two phases, the preparatory phase (September 16 to September 30, 2024) and the implementation phase (October 2 to October 31, 2024).





MENAFN22092024005232011781ID1108701108