Strengthening Rajasthan’s DIETs: Sterlite's EdIndia Foundation Leads Collaborative Effort to Improve Teacher Training

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 19 September, 2024: EdIndia Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Sterlite Power, is supporting the initiative of RSCERT along with Ignus Pahal, and UNICEF, to enhance the capacity of 33 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) in Rajasthan. This collaboration aims to transform these DIETs into Centers of Excellence (CoEs) for teacher training, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.



The two-day workshop, focused on creating a roadmap for strengthening DIETs' institutional capabilities to provide effective pre-service and in-service teacher training, was organized in Udaipur. Mr. Kailash Teli, Additional Director of RSCERT, highlighted the crucial role DIETs play in enhancing educational quality and outcomes. Head of Division, Mrs. Nirmala Sharma, stated that a comprehensive strategic plan is being developed to enhance the capabilities of DIET faculty through brainstorming and to fulfill their roles and responsibilities. Education officers from 33 DIETs, along with representatives from UNICEF, RSCERT, Sterlite EdIndia Foundation, Ignus Pahal, Piramal, Azim Premji Foundation, Tata Trust, and other organizations participated in the event. The program was coordinated by Mr. Chenaram Seervi.



Speaking about the initiative, Sonakshi Agarwal, Director, Sterlite EdIndia Foundation, said, “Our goal is to support DIETs in becoming hubs of innovation and excellence for teacher training. By focusing on continuous professional development and resource enhancement, we hope to create a lasting impact on the education ecosystem in Rajasthan. This partnership aligns with our commitment to improving educational access and quality through collaborative efforts.”



Antony Nellissery, Head, Sterlite EdIndia Foundation welcomed the initiative of RSCERT calling this a national pilot program, of which EdIndia is proud to be part of.



EdIndia Foundation is committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to improving teacher training and educational infrastructure through collaborative efforts with key stakeholders.







