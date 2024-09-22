(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 18th September 2024: upGrad, one of Asia’s largest integrated learning skilling and workforce development majors has launched a new brand campaign to encourage senior working professionals to take charge of making their careers larger and lasting with online Doctorates.



Drawing insights from preliminary research, upGrad's digital campaign delves into the inner desires, aspirations, and challenges faced by professionals after reaching a certain rank within the corporate ecosystem.

The narrative nudges India Inc. with thought-provoking callouts like #RiseAboveMastersOfBusiness and #HaveTheLastWordInYourCareer and strikes the right chord with seasoned working groups seeking to build a stronger / lasting second innings but are limited by a lack of knowledge and awareness about such online global terminal degrees.



"The future of work is experiencing a seismic shift, and senior professionals are now eager to enhance their careers for a more lasting impact," said Ankit Khirwal, Head of Marketing, upGrad.



"In today's job market, not just in India but globally, domain expertise and leadership skills coupled with new-age tech acumen are in high demand for informed business decision-making. Therefore, more than just knowing tool-led skills, building a stronger hold on domain concepts is gaining prominence. These online Doctorates are carefully designed for time-starved professionals who cannot or would not quit jobs / put their careers on hold for refreshing skills and get to complete the curriculum in under 3 years.”



Conceptualised by upGrad’s in-house Brand & Marketing team, and produced by Dexter Films, the campaign features two digital films, released in English and are directed by Pranjal Vaid. It is now live across all its digital platforms.





