Bengaluru’s MSMEs achieve new milestones with Justdial

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 18 SEPTEMBER 2024: Known as the ‘Silicon Valley of India’, Bengaluru is the capital of Karnataka and a major hub for information technology (IT). In addition to being India’s leading IT exporter, the city boasts a diverse demographic and is the second fastest-growing major metropolis in the country. Bengaluru is also home to many educational and research institutions, making it a centre of innovation and growth. Alongside its technological prowess, Bengaluru has a thriving Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, supported by MSME Development Institutes that assist businesses financially and through skill development programs. Bengaluru Urban alone has over 4.3 lakh MSMEs, with another 82,000 in the rural area.



To support and empower this vast network of MSMEs, Justdial has emerged as a vital platform, connecting small businesses with customers and helping them grow through its comprehensive services. It provides MSMEs in Bengaluru with the tools and resources needed to expand their customer base, improve brand visibility, and access quality leads.



One such business owner, Maresh V, who runs Nisarga Spa, spoke about the impact Justdial had on his business. “We started our business a year ago and joined Justdial six months ago. Since then, we have seen our enquiries grow, and, as a result, our business has expanded by 30%. We expect even more growth in the coming months, and we are very pleased with the benefits Justdial has provided,” he said.



Another satisfied customer, Yashwanth, from GMATS Machineries India Private Limited, shared his experience, “We have been using Justdial for the past three years. Initially, we subscribed to a Rs. 3,000 package, and within a short time, we saw a 10-15% increase in leads. Based on this success, we upgraded to a Rs. 20,000 package, which brought in even more enquiries and helped us expand our business. We now recommend Justdial to others as well.”



Justdial enables businesses to receive enquiries and leads that directly translate into increased revenue and brand awareness. For Sharath Chandra, who runs Sri Durga Infotech, Justdial played a key role in boosting his business. He told, “In the past two years, I have seen a 15-20% increase in earnings after subscribing to Justdial. Encouraged by these results, I decided to upgrade to the package, which has helped me generate even more inquiries and grow my business.”



Similarly, Sathisha K S, founder of Sri Raghavendra Coaching Centre, noted how Justdial helped him expand his coaching institute, “I started with a basic plan from Justdial and saw an immediate increase in leads and branding. Thanks to Justdial, our institute has gained greater visibility, and now we have expanded from one branch to three across Bengaluru. Their service has been a major factor in our growth.”



Justdial’s digital solutions have proven to be a valuable tool for businesses in Bengaluru, helping them expand their reach, generate leads, and enhance their visibility in a competitive market. With continued support and access to innovative services, these enterprises are well-positioned to grow and thrive in today’s dynamic business landscape.





